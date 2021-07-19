Early bird tickets for 2022 Gasparilla on sale starting Friday

TAMPA — Advanced-sale, reserved tickets for both the 2022 Children's Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates will go on sale this Friday, July 23.

This year's Gasparilla Festivities will honor JG200, the 200th anniversary of the death of its swashbuckling namesake, Jose Gasparilla.

For a limited time, ticket buyers can take advantage of early bird pricing, allowing them to lock in the lowest rates and ensure the best view of each passing pirate, parade float, and performance band. Seating is determined on a first-come, first-served basis, and families who wish to sit together must place their orders together. These highly treasured seat locations will move quickly, and early purchase is recommended.

Tickets for Tampa's signature Gasparilla events go on sale this Friday, July 23, at 9 a.m. Early bird pricing for reserved bleacher seating for the Children's Gasparilla Parade starts at $45 per person. Additional reserved seating options are available, starting at $55 per person.

To learn more about single-row, chair seating (First Mate Tickets), and hospitality experience tickets (Scully's Hospitality Experience), which include pre-parade family entertainment, buffet lunch, and more, click HERE.

Early bird pricing for Gasparilla Parade of Pirates reserved bleacher seating starts at $55 per person. Combo ticket packages are also available and include access to the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch and the Parade of Pirates, starting at $160 per person. Additional ticket options include First Mate Tickets (single-row, chair seating) at $65 per person and Scully's Hospitality Experience - including bleacher seating, buffet lunch, and more starting at $135 per person. Early bird pricing for both events expires on Friday, December 31, 2021.

All ticket orders are subject to sales tax and a $10 handling charge per order. Shipping is available at customer request for an added fee. To purchase Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, Gasparilla Parade tickets, or officially licensed Gasparilla merchandise, click HERE.

Guests can also call the Gasparilla Ticket Line at (813) 251-8844 to purchase. A customer service representative is available Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Children's Gasparilla parade is scheduled for January 22, 2022, while the main invasion and parade is set for the following week on January 29.