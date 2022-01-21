Cross-Bay Ferry to run for children's parade, not main Gasparilla parade

The Cross-Bay Ferry has announced it will be providing a full day of service to support the Children's Gasparilla Parade this weekend, however, it will not be running during the main parade on January 29 due to Coast Guard restrictions.

For the latest information on the ferry’s schedule and access to ticket purchasing, click here.

On Jan. 22 for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade, the schedule is below:

10:00 a.m. – Depart St. Petersburg

11:30 a.m. – Depart Tampa

1:30 p.m. – Depart St. Petersburg

3:00 p.m. – Depart Tampa

4:45 p.m. – Depart St. Petersburg

6:15 p.m. – Depart Tampa

9:45 p.m. – Depart St. Petersburg

11:00 p.m. – Depart Tampa

“The Cross-Bay Ferry will offer a fun and convenient transportation option for Children’s Gasparilla,” said Matt Miller, president, HMS Ferries, the operator of the Cross-Bay Ferry. “People in and around St. Pete who want to travel to the main event site in Tampa as well as people in Tampa who want go to St. Pete after the festivities can make use of the most convenient, affordable, and scenic way to travel between the two cities.”

By order of the Coast Guard, the ferry will not offer service the day of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, because of the congestion and activity of other vessels in Tampa Bay during the event. As a result, people planning to use the ferry on that day are encouraged to find alternative modes of transportation to and from the event.