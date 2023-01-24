Buccaneer Beads estimates record year

TAMPA — There’s a good chance if you’re throwing or catching beads during Saturday’s parade, that they came from Buccaneer Beads in Tampa.

“This year is going to be one the largest Gasparillas ever just with the amount of inventory that has come in and out the door, this is the most I’ve ever done,” said owner Jennifer Grindell.

From all the colors in the rainbow to unicorns, flamingos and skeletons, Buccaneer Beads wants to make sure there’s something for everyone.

“You just kind of feel like a kid again, really that’s what I think it is for me,” said customer Carrie Harper.

“Everyone likes shiny stuff, so the blingier, the better,” said customer Courtney Urra.

This family-owned business has been around since 2006. You’ll often find Grindell behind the counter, her mom Lenore on the sales floor, her husband Nate unloading inventory and her son KeKai doing the heavy lifting. Also, don’t forget about their new mascot, a puppy named Gaspy.

“I would love to put this one in my bead bag and take with me because I’m absolutely in love with her,” said Connie Dorton about the puppy.

“I didn’t realize how many beads I’d be ordering,” said Grindell when she started the business 17 years ago. “I went through 15 trucks in two months and a container, there’s millions.”

While Krewes buy in bulk, Rose and Debbie are shopping for a very special set for Debbie’s cousin, who donated a kidney to her last year.

“The right bead can always make someone who has never been to our wonderful festival understand it a bit more and also, he did give the gift of life to me,” said Debbie Palladini.

“So she’d like to give the gift of beads back,” said Rose Durant.

Grindell said people don’t understand beads are a year-round business.

“A lot of people don’t realize there is actually 90 parades in the state throughout the year, parade season actually starts in October,” said Grindell.

During those summer months, Grindell receives dozens of requests from Krewes who want one-of-a-kind designs, just for them, in the upcoming season.

“You’ve got the KSY Santiago 50th anniversary which I actually drew,” said Grindell.

Grindell said if there is one piece of advice she has for all those pirates out there, buy your beads early, otherwise, risk walking the plank.

“I brought in two trucks last week; those disappeared by Saturday, brought in another one this morning that’s going to disappear by this afternoon,” said Grindell.