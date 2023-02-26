WATCH: See the runners cross the finish line at the Gasparilla Distance Classic on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Watch yourself, or your friends and family cross the finish line at the Gasparilla Distance Classic. ABC Action News has all of the video from the finish line separated into five-minute blocks below so you can see all the action from the finish line from all the racers.

The clips below may be downloaded, and they are arranged by the time of the race.

03:05-03:10 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3xVuoSC

03:00-03:05 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3EEwHx2

02:55-03:00 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3ZpaKtO

02:50-02:55 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3EGh6x8

02:45-02:50 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3SsSuO9

02:40-02:45 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3m74s3V

02:35-02:40 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3xWMbce

02:30-02:35 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3EGiiAF

02:25-02:30 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3IxjebE

02:20-02:25 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3IxjebE

02:20-02:25 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3Z8NAIv

02:14-02:20 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3IB27Wg

02:09-02:14 Sunday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://wfts.tv/3Y2OpBe