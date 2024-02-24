Watch Now
WATCH: 2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line Saturday - Hour 2

Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 12:05:45-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Watch yourself, or your friends and family cross the finish line at the 2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic. ABC Action News will have all of the video from the finish line separated into ten-minute blocks below so you can see all the action from the finish line from all the racers.

The clips below may be downloaded, and they are arranged by the time of the race.

Saturday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2
Time: 02:00:00 - 02:10:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 A

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4bIWq6B

Time: 02:10:00-02:20:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 B

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/49qZYsB

Time: 02:20:00-02:30:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 C

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/49DYz1G

Time: 02:30:00-02:40:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 D

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/3SUn1Vw

Time: 02:40:00-02:50:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 E

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/3uNhnwp

Time: 02:50:00 - 03:00:00

2024 Gasparilla Distance Classic Hour 2 F

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/3Ih2w0c

Click Here to Get Race Results and Times!