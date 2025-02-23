Watch Now
WATCH: 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line Sunday - Hour 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Watch yourself or your friends and family cross the finish line at the 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic. ABC Action News will have all of the videos from the finish line separated into 15-minute blocks below so you can see all the action from the finish line from all the racers.

The clips below may be downloaded, and they are arranged by the time of the race.

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2

Time: 02:00:00 - 02:15:00

2025 GDC Sunday Hour 2 A

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4icdRPm

Time: 02:15:00 - 02:30:00

2025 GDC Sunday Hour 2 B

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/3D7zWj5

Time: 02:30:00 - 02:45:00

2025 GDC Sunday Hour 2 C

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4idoHEP

Time: 02:45:00 - 03:00:00

2025 GDC Sunday Hour 2 D

Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4iaY3Mz

