WATCH: 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line Sunday - Hour 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Watch yourself or your friends and family cross the finish line at the 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic. ABC Action News will have all of the videos from the finish line separated into 15-minute blocks below so you can see all the action from the finish line from all the racers.
The clips below may be downloaded, and they are arranged by the time of the race.
Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2
Time: 02:00:00 - 02:15:00
Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4icdRPm
Time: 02:15:00 - 02:30:00
Download Link: https://wfts.tv/3D7zWj5
Time: 02:30:00 - 02:45:00
Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4idoHEP
Time: 02:45:00 - 03:00:00
Download Link: https://wfts.tv/4iaY3Mz