Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is more than a race, it helps youth organizations in our community

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend thousands will be running along Bayshore Boulevard for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. But it is more than just a race; the event benefits several local nonprofits from the money runners raise when they sign up.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that we exist to raise money for youth charitable organizations. Since 1978, we’ve contributed – literally written checks for $6.1 million,” explained Susan Harmeling, Race Director for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Harmeling said race weekend is all about making memories and touching lives. Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that touches many lives, is just one of the heritage charities benefiting from the race.

“I think it has a huge positive impact in regards to having someone you can count on, someone that is willing to listen. You know, I think that’s one of the big things about Big Brothers Big Sisters is that individuals are there to listen,” explained Chad Mitchell, Vice President of Partnership Engagement for Big Brother Big Sisters.

Mitchell and his little Rudy were matched through the nonprofit, and both have made lasting impacts on each other’s lives. Mitchell said donations from races like The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic really help organizations like them in a big way.

“It allows us to be able to take our kids off that waiting list, match them with a positive mentor and provide them with that one-to-one mentorship service that we provide in our communities for our children and our families,” said Mitchell.

Friends of Tampa Recreation is another organization receiving money. Their mission is to support and supplement the cost of youth and adult recreation programs and improve Tampa Bay area parks.

“Without the funds that come to us from the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, we really couldn’t accomplish our mission,” explained Bill Gieseking, the chair of Friends of Tampa Recreation.

Gieseking said the money goes to a few areas in particular, like supplying thousands of meals for the kids involved in the stay-and-play program through the city of Tampa and Instruments for life. That program is when kids go through music lessons and get to keep the instrument once the program is complete.

“It really is afterschool programming, and it’s quality afterschool program where they can live their lives and have a great afternoon safely and without getting in trouble,” said Gieseking.

Another organization that also benefits is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. So, if you need a little extra motivation on race day, know this series of races is helping youth in our community, and not just running.