Kid volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay prove you're never too young to help out

Carrollwood Day School students say nonprofit leaders are their heroes
Sean Daly
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Thomas Mantz meet...Thomas Mantz!

Tim Marks meet...Tim Marks!

Things were weird and wonderful at Feeding Tampa Bay recently when "mini" middle-school versions of community leaders met their grown-up heroes.

"It's an honor," said Mantz, CEO and president of Feeding Tampa Bay, who met Carrollwood Day School fifth-grader Anay, who admires the leader and his nonprofit.

"Out with the old guys, in with the new!" joked Marks, head of local nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries, upon meeting his diminutive doppelganger Caitlin.

The "Changemakers" project was led by Carrollwood Day School teacher Barbie Monty, who said her students decided to focus on real-life heroes in the fight against food insecurity.

The students were given a tour of FTB's Causeway Center and then helped pack up food for people in need.

At a time when ABC Action News is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay for the "Food for Families"initiative, helping almost 1 million families in the area struggling to make ends meet, these kids showed that you're never too young to lend a hand.

For ways to get involved with "Food for Families" and Feeding Tampa Bay, go here.

