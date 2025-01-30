Donation helps those impacted by Hurricane Milton in the University Area get E-Bikes

A recent donation is making a difference in the lives of those who live in the University Area, one electric bike at a time.

Hurricane Milton caused some damage to those who live in the University Area Community Development Corporation, damaging homes and cars

Thanks to a recent generous donation, 20 people who were impacted in this area recently received E-bikes to help them get around.

For Lavona Daniels, this bike will help her get home quicker.

"Yes, because by the time I get off of work in the middle of the night, I can zoom home instead of walking," she explains.

"The main transportation in our community is walking and biking, and so being able to switch from walking to having an E bike that will take you there in less than half the time. It makes it accessible. Also being able to go to the grocery store and shop those things are really impact daily life. And so being able to allow residents to be able to have some dignity, and being able to get to work on time, not having to rely on a bus schedule makes it makes a big difference, and we're so thankful to be able to have that support to provide those bikes," explained Dr. Sarah Combs, the CEO of the UACDC.

