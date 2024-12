TAMPA, Fla. — Every year during the holidays, ZooTampa becomes a winter wonderland.

Santa, his elves, and all the animals are ready to bring the holidays to visitors.

From festive food and thousands of lights to meeting Santa himself, it's fun for the whole family.

Tickets to Christmas in the Wild are included in admission, but the event starts at 4 p.m.

