Zephyrhills' Mouratoglou Tennis Academy brings talent from all over the world

The Mouratoglou Tennis Academy is bringing in big names to the Zephyrhills community.

Formerly the Sarah Vande Berg Tennis Center, it's home to some elite tennis coaches and students from all over the world.

Coaches like Jimmy Brown, who coached talents like Pete Sampras and Jennifer Capriotti.

The facilities here are immaculate and include a school on the property with students from 22 different countries.

"We're going to have an indoor facility. There's not too many indoor facilities with tennis around. There's only three in Florida. So that's huge. We are also gonna have a soccer program. We're going to partner with Florida Premier, which is the biggest soccer entity you can find and the best, and we're gonna most likely have a pool, maybe two pools, very soon, next to our apartment boarding complex that we have for the pro athletes," said Pascal Collard, CEO of Mouratoglou Tennis Center.

The indoor facility should be open this summer.

In addition to educational programs, anyone can join the tennis center.

They also have programs for beach tennis, silver sneakers and padel.