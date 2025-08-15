Winter Haven's outdoor dining expansion is a success for business owners

Downtown Winter Haven is home to many restaurants that have embraced outdoor dining.

The Sidewalk Cafe Project started due to COVID-19, but it's been so successful that it's staying and expanding.

Raymond Sykes is the owner of Ave Bar, Bistro Pizza and Arabella's. He said the project has been in full swing for about a year, and they've seen great reaction from guests.

"I think people all around Florida like eating outdoors. You know, it's kind of cool. People from the north that come down to Florida like to sit outside. Obviously, sometimes the temperature is a factor, but it's kind of like sidewalk cafe theater," said Sykes. "When people are driving by, they see people sitting outside. They're like, 'Hey, what's going on over there?' So it's really helped business. And I think really kind of taught people that, hey, we can have people that eat outdoors and really be successful at it."

