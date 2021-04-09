West Tampa church helps Hispanic community learn more about COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA, Fla. — A church in the West Tampa neighborhood is taking action to make sure the Hispanic community has the information they need when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pastor Jesus Fernandez with La Casad del Alfarero said his church has been the site of two pop-up vaccination locations.

Pastor Fernandez said the community is getting the message.

Although, congregation member Junior Silva said he can understand the hesitation for some people as the information that's available in English doesn't always get translated properly in Spanish.

"The translation would help. Sometimes when it comes to the two different languages a lot can be lost in translation," Silva said.

Pastor Fernandez agreed and said the more information in Spanish that is available the better the community can recover from the pandemic.

"If we put that information with the language that people can understand it is going to be better for anyone," Pastor Fernandez said.

Both Pastor Fernandez and Silva agree that word of mouth is helping and the church that has served as a vaccination site is helping ease any concerns community members may have had.

Silva credits Pastor Fernandez for that and said his act of leading by example in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's very important to have not just have this organization but churches in general to enlighten people on what the right thing to do is," Silva said.

The church plans to have another pop-up vaccination day.

The exact day has not been determined.

For more information visit the church's Facebook page.