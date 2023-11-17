Volunteers help build nearly 80 homes this year for Habitat for Humanity

This year, hundreds of people put in volunteer hours towards 80 new homes for Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco.

Nearly every day, you can find volunteers at Habitat for Humanity home sites across Pinellas and Pasco counties. They help frame and install windows, paint, landscape and so much more.

The work is hard, but like volunteer Pete Boulio, it's rewarding to connect with the homeowner and see them get their keys on their first day.

Boulio works for a company that reciprocates his volunteer work. The more he volunteers, the more they give to other causes.

"The homeowners are great. They're all hard workers. They're working, and they're working right beside me," Boulio said. "They're really dedicated. And they appreciate that you're here helping them cut down their expenses. The more hours we can volunteer, the less the cost."

Jack Shanks is the chief program officer at Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco.

"Volunteers come in, and they lay their hands on these homes, and they touch the product," Shanks said. "They're literally building, paint stroke by paint stroke, hammer by hammer, building our community, putting it together, filling that gap that's there."

Kids must be 14 years old to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. The company also offers other companies volunteer days. Click here for more information on their opportunities.