Visiting a theme park for spring break? The Points Guy offers some quick tricks

If you're planning a trip to one of the major theme parks in Florida this spring break, we talked to an expert at The Points Guy about some simple tricks to improve your experience.

There is no doubt that just getting into the theme parks is expensive, plus the additional cost of food, fast passes and more.

TPG content director Summer Hall said an easy way to save money is to pack your lunch and snacks and bring bottled water.

If you're looking to stay on or near Disney property, try renting Disney Vacation Club Points. It will allow you a little bit of a discount and advance entry to the park.

"There are very active Facebook groups that do this. It's an above-board thing, but there are also companies like David's Vacation Club that do it as well if you want some extra protections, and you can get those Deluxe resorts for like half the price you would pay Disney directly," said Hall. "What you'll find is, say you want to stay at like Disney's Polynesian right next to Magic Kingdom. It's common that Disney may want seven or $800 a night for that room, especially around busy breaks. But you may be able to rent someone's points and pay just $450 for that room as an example."

Another way to save a few extra dollars is to buy discounted Disney gift cards, which you can use for tickets, food or merchandise.

You can find them on sale at Costco, Sam's Club or even using a Target red card.