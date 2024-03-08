Visit Central Florida highlights Spring Break in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Visit Central Florida joins Good Morning Tampa Bay as we highlight things to do for Spring Break across Tampa Bay.

"Michigan is a number one destination for us because of our relationship with the Tigers," explained Kris Keprios, Senior Tourism Sales and Marketing Manager with Visit Central Florida.

The Detroit Tigers and their Single-A team, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, both play at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

"Legoland Florida resort is a great attraction for families. We have a great food scene here that's really starting to grow in Downtown Lakeland. A lot of our downtowns have some great culinary opportunities for people," said Keprios.

"It's a great place to really experience all of Florida from one location," says Keprios.