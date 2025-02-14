VIP Mexican on Treasure Island operates out of food truck post-hurricane

VIP Mexican on Treasure Island is a community staple, serving some of the best Mexican food on the beach.

Hurricane Helene damaged the restaurant, but thanks to this community, they've been able to reopen using a food truck from neighboring Sea Dog Brewing.

"It's been very difficult, and we are now here doing what we can to get back together," said owner Nick Rapisardi.

No doubt, rebuilding has been hard.

But being able to serve the community and put some of his staff back to work has been so important.

"We are excited. It's been tough to get excited about anything until about now, but we are hitting the tail end. We have a lot of staff that has been displaced, a lot of staff that took a lot of hits, losing their home, their car, their job, and we're trying our best to get everything back together," said Rapisardi.