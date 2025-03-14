Village Cafe on Siesta Key shines bright on the island for nearly 30 years

A locally owned breakfast spot on Siesta Key is celebrating nearly 30 years on the island, with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Kay and Tom Kouvatsos moved down to Sarasota from New York.

Set out to escape the cold winters, they landed in Siesta Key and opened Village Cafe on Siesta.

The quaint restaurant makes everyone feel like family when they enter the door.

This community has been through a lot, but locals and tourists keep coming back, making this area feel like a small town.

"And it's a small town feel. I mean, as busy as it is, crowded with cars, still Siesta Key is a small town feel," said Kay.

"Tourism and spring breaks and snowbirds, but we have a lot of full-timers that we see all the time. You know, maybe they'll go in the middle of summer a little bit. But like you said, a lot of locals," said Tom Kouvatsos, Owner of Village Cafe on Siesta.

The community showed up for Village Cafe on Siesta after the hurricanes, too, donating to help the servers and the owners clean up.