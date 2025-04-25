Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Trash Pirates of MadBeach committed to keeping community clean

Trash Pirates of MadBeach
WFTS
Trash Pirates of MadBeach
Posted

A group of volunteers in Madeira Beach is dedicated to keeping the beach and community clean.

They call themselves the Trash Pirates of MadBeach.

Kandi Maiden and Audrey Cevaer founded the organization six years ago after witnessing a mother manatee and her calf surrounded by trash.

Some of the volunteers are out in this community every single day.

But the Trash Pirates host events on the first Saturday of every month.

"What's so fun about that, we get groups of every age. We love the little ones, grandpas and grandmas, and it becomes a family event, and they come out every month to help us out," said Maiden.

Cigarette butts remain the biggest problem in Madeira Beach.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Want us to come to your community?
New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.