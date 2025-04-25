Trash Pirates of MadBeach committed to keeping community clean

A group of volunteers in Madeira Beach is dedicated to keeping the beach and community clean.

They call themselves the Trash Pirates of MadBeach.

Kandi Maiden and Audrey Cevaer founded the organization six years ago after witnessing a mother manatee and her calf surrounded by trash.

Some of the volunteers are out in this community every single day.

But the Trash Pirates host events on the first Saturday of every month.

"What's so fun about that, we get groups of every age. We love the little ones, grandpas and grandmas, and it becomes a family event, and they come out every month to help us out," said Maiden.

Cigarette butts remain the biggest problem in Madeira Beach.