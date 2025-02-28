'The Girl Boss Effect': St. Pete group inspires, connects and helps women entrepreneurs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of women in St. Petersburg just want to support and encourage other women.

St. Pete Girl Boss is a networking group that encourages and supports entrepreneurs or women who are interested in starting their own business.

There is all kinds of support at their meetings, from meeting women who are making $100,000+ to those just starting out.

"We are very passionate about inclusion, we are very passionate about self compassion, and we are very passionate about growth and self development, and we've just created a really beautiful, inclusive environment for women to grow their business," said Sandy Bean, founder of St. Pete Girl Boss. "Women are so relational, right? We're not transactional in the way that we operate, in terms of networking, whereas men often are right. We need some space to get to know each other, and so once that happens, we have something we call the 'girl boss effect.'"

St. Pete Girl Boss started three years ago post-COVID after seeing more women and moms were looking to become entrepreneurs and looking to connect with like-minded women.

Since then, this group of just five women has grown to more than 8,300 women from all over Tampa Bay.

"I started the community, and people were hungry for that interaction. They had been isolated during COVID, like we talked about with, you know, moms, mompreneurs, solopreneurs. We missed having a work family, and we quickly became that for each other, and I realized that my background in curriculum and group coaching and all of that works really well in this context," said Bean.

St. Pete Girl Bosses meets two Fridays a month at Nova 365 in St. Pete and they also host various other events throughout the year.