Superstar volunteer Kim Bolton helps make events and galas a success for local nonprofits

For some, connecting with a nonprofit is also something you're passionate about.

For one Brooksville woman, volunteering came back to her kids. That's how she first connected with the Patel Conservatory.

Today, Kim Bolton is a shining star for many organizations in Tampa Bay. We caught up with her while she was setting up for a gala with Pasco Kids First.

A table of glassware and candy became a dessert bar for the organization's event last weekend.

It's something you'll find Bolton and two of her friends often doing for a handful of nonprofits throughout Tampa Bay.

"I truly believe we don't all have millions of dollars. And we all don't have the ability to give big, but you can give little, and if each of us give a little every day, it adds up to a big impact that makes all of us better," she said.

"Our volunteers are integral to what we do. They have huge hearts, and they really are at the core of what we do here with our kids," vice president of education and community engagement at Patel Conservatory Alice Santana said. "We try to work in tandem as best as we can to continue providing the programs that we do, and I am so grateful every single day for the volunteers that I've had the opportunity to work with."

If you want to volunteer at the Patel Conservatory, click here. For opportunities at Pasco Kids First, click here.