St. Armands Circle business owner opens second business post-hurricane

Business owners here on St. Armands Circle are looking towards the future, welcoming spring breakers and tourists to bring a much needed boost to this economy.

Kismet is a brand new business that opened in January.

Lindsey Klentzin started the women's resort wear clothing boutique after her other location, Salty Stitch, took on some water damage.

She took the opportunity to downsize and open another location, keeping both.

"It's definitely open and ready, and we definitely want people to come back. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for people coming for spring break. I mean, that's our busiest time. March and April are by far the two busiest months of the year down here. So I feel like we are welcoming the tourists with open arms," said Klentzin.

Klentzin moved her family here from New York and opened Salty Stitch about three years ago.