SkyBeach Hotel and Marina prepares to welcome spring break visitors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg hotel right on the water is gearing up for a busy spring break season.

The SkyBeach Hotel and Marina is fairly new and undergoing some upgrades since taking the property over.

The hotel is starting to see guests return and out-of-towners back to vacationing in the area.

It's a welcome sign, especially as spring break nears.

"We're seeing a lot of market, or a lot of demand, in the market for not only vacationers, like domestic and international, but also for the locals," Chris Newert, marketing manager at the SkyBeach Hotel and Marina, said. "We offer a lot of things, not only our amenities, but more activities for our resort guests to stay engaged with us at SkyBeach."

The resort features two pools, pickleball courts, beach volleyball and so much more.

A new restaurant and coffee shop are coming soon, too.