Silent Slayer Ghost Tours offers a different look at Tarpon Springs history

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — If you're looking for something a little "nontraditional" in Tarpon Springs, look no further than Silent Slayer Ghost Tours.

A typical 90-minute ghost tour will start at the Bayou and take you through downtown.

The final stop is at the Tarpon Springs Depot for a ghost-hunting session.

You'll get all sorts of history on this tour, plus some information about the area's true crime stories.

If you're lucky, you might get to meet those who played a role in those stories, too.

"It's just something fun to do if you've never gone. Each tour is different because you never know what's going to happen on Ace's tours; he's had the spirits turn the street lights on and off, and also, he's had street lights explode in front of him."

The Tarpon Springs tours are for ages 13 and up.

Silent Slayer does tours in Safety Harbor and specialty tours like staying overnight in a jail cell.