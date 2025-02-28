Saturday Shoppes vendor Son of a Brisket to be only BBQ vendor at St. Pete Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A vendor for the Saturday Shoppes is making his first appearance at the St. Pete Grand Prix this weekend as the only BBQ vendor.

Saturday Shoppes started a few years ago in St. Pete to highlight women, Black and minority-owned small businesses.

Son of Brisket started in 2019 featuring Texas-style BBQ and their very own BBQ sauce that's bottled locally.

The family-owned business has a passion for feeding this community, and being at the Grand Prix will give Narja Campbell some national attention.

"It's amazing, to say the least, to be the only barbecue vendor here. Just let me know the good Lord's answered a few prayers and still looking out for me, you know, just to represent just the barbecue community in this area, out here, with everybody coming from worldwide," said Campbell.

Saturday Shoppes is typically located in the parking lot of Tropicana Field.

Those plans changed after the hurricanes due to damage at the Trop, but starting March, the Shoppes will be back in their home spot.

"We're just scratching the surface, and it's actually time for us to grow to the next level, which is getting some of the businesses and local grocery stores. I'm currently working on a partnership to get some of the small brands into local grocery stores so we can really have an economic impact," said Renee Edwards, CEO of Saturday Shoppes.

Their return to home will be at the Trop on Saturday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is also their annual pets day out, so bring the furry friends.