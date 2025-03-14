Sarasota County's Save Our Seabirds rescues nearly 5,000 birds a year

A non-profit on Lido Key is working to make sure birds in Sarasota County are given a second chance at life.

Save Our Seabirds is located next to Mote Marine Aquarium at the end of the key.

The non-profit is open to the public and offers a chance to see some of the birds it has rescued over the years that are considered unreleasable.

The free exhibit features around 100 birds.

You'll get a chance to see birds of prey, tropical birds, and those that you'll see often on the beaches, like pelicans and gulls.

"There's not many places like this that exist," Lisa Wood, Marketing and Outreach Manager for Save our Seabirds, said. "So it's really great that we're here and we have this great ecology in Sarasota. It's beautiful, but it also comes with responsibility, and we need to look out for our animals and our feathered friends. So it is an honor to be here and to be able to serve our community and have a place for these birds to go."

Save our Seabirds also has veterinarians on staff to help injured birds get nursed back to health, in hopes that they can be released back in the wild.

The non-profit responds to nearly 5,000 calls for rescue a year.

Most of those come from car collisions, with birds swooping down to catch prey, fish hooks, or entanglements.

