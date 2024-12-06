Salvation Army fun run this weekend for Angel Tree program

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army is in the homestretch of its annual Angel Tree program.

Since 1979, the program has been serving millions of children in need nationwide during the holiday season.

A mission that's been made possible with your help and community partners, including several across Tampa Bay.

"We live here, we work here. So why not do good, especially during the holiday season? We do this all year, but during the holiday season, especially now with back-to-back storms, people are struggling. So we are excited about this partnership, and the Salvation Army makes it easy," Tasha Cohen-Glynn with Achieva Credit Union.

"To see what happens at Christmas time is just magical. I've always said, I wish I could go into every household and see the reaction when they see what someone in this community got for them," said Major Gary Sturdivant, St. Petersburg Area Commander.

This weekend, the Angel Tree Toy Run takes place in St. Pete.

It's a fundraiser for the Angel Tree program.

"Oftentimes, they would be out on the street, or even worse. So not only to give them a place to be, to be nourished, to eat and shelter. But also to give them a leg up in career opportunities, technology literacy. We are the last stop for a lot of folks," said Joseph Serrano, Salvation Army St. Pete Chair.

The run is this Saturday at the Salvation Army Headquarters location at 340 14th Avenue in South St. Pete.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. for the 10K and 5K, with a mile fun run starting at 8 a.m.