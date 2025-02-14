Ricky T's on Treasure Island sets reopening day for February 28

There are signs of progress on Treasure Island as the owner of Ricky T's told ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly that they will be re-opening on Friday, Feb. 28.

The popular beach bar was damaged during Hurricane Helene in September.

"It's been challenging, but it's been fun," owner Brad Piche said. "Now we get to build it the way we want. We are going storm proof, building concrete bars. We are waterproofing the inside, more or less armoring our building for the next. Hopefully never flood."

There are some changes, though. Ricky T's will now be one big bar with some changes to the stages. They also opened the bar up a little more with better walkways.

"We are building to be prepared and bigger and better than ever," Piche continued.

As far as the grand re-opening, the party will be huge with roads blocked off and all are welcome.

The band Big Brother will kick off the show for their 30th anniversary.

More details will be coming out, you can following their journey by clicking here.

