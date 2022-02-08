PSTA driving buses and diversity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may be the drivers who are steering the bus, but it’s the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s commitment to diversity, that’s driving the organization.

“We are really focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion and how it impacts our workforce, our workplace, and our community,” said Tamika White.

White is one of the PSTA employees to make up the DEI Leadership Council. She says it’s an honor to be part of such a positive movement.

“We’re trying to not only be a leader here in Pinellas County but also in the transportation industry at large,” said White.

With 40 routes providing more than 12 million rides per year, PSTA wants to make sure its doors are wide open to everyone.

“There are so many different types of people who ride our buses and we want to make sure that they are welcome, and that they feel comfortable and valued, no matter what their background is,” said White.

After the success of their recent Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. bus wrap, the council decided to continue the trend this Juneteenth. Artists are now being encouraged to apply, there is just one requirement. The art must encapsulate diversity.

“I think when people see it they have a sense of pride, that, ‘yea, this is what my community is about, this is a huge message throughout the community and even if they are not about it hopefully it makes them think about it a little bit differently,” said White.

The deadline for applications is February 28th and the bus will be unveiled during Juneteenth.

For full details and how to enter, click here.