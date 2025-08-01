Preparing your kid to walk and bike to school safely

For many kids this school year, they'll be walking or biking to school.

This can be a big undertaking for children when it comes to safety, so the biggest advice experts can give is to make sure they're prepared.

Experts say to make sure their bikes have safety features like spokes that reflect, they are wearing brighter colors (especially if they are walking or biking in the dark), and that their helmets are on properly and securely.

"The risks associated with not wearing the helmet properly is—this is a good example—let's say the forehead is exposed, and the child falls and hits their forehead, there still can be an injury that the parent didn't perceive in preparation for the ride," Petra Stanton, Injury Prevention Program Manager at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, said.

Stanton explains how to know if your child's helmet is on correctly.

"We want to make sure that two of the child's fingers go above their eyebrows, that the helmet creates a little V around their ear, and if it has an adjustable piece, you can move that up and down, and they can fit two fingers here, because we don't want the helmet to move around when they're shake their head no. The kids often don't understand, shaking their heads no, so we say, 'Do the bobble head test.' If the helmet doesn't move, we are good to go," said Stanton.

When it comes to e-bikes, you want to make sure the helmet is specifically rated for them. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a specialty rating since e-bikes can go faster.

Stanton said teaching your children to make eye contact with the drivers is also important. Kids and drivers can be distracted.

"Make sure the drivers can see you, because drivers can be distracted, even simply because they are tired, because it's early in the morning and the sun is not all the way up. So the more chances the child has to be seen, the safer they are," she said.