Plenty of strawberries to pick at Passion Organics Farm in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A farm in Thonotosassa is fun for the whole family with kids of any age.

Passion Organics is family-owned and operated with some of the sweetest strawberries you'll find this year.

Families can come for a U-Pick adventure, pick as many as they'd like and pay by the pound.

Everything on the farm is organic, no pesticides, no chemicals—even the U-Pick flowers.

You can also pick up some produce here, too, which is all grown on the farm, including onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and even edible flowers.

"What we grow is what you're going to buy up there. We try to go along with the season, whatever the season has available," owner Gerald Wright said. "That's what we try to plant and harvest and keep everything fresh. Everything we have out there usually was picked that morning. So you know it's going to be fresh and good."

While you're here, also stop by the Shake Shack for a strawberry shake or shortcake, and don't forget to say hi to the goats and chickens, too.

"We make strawberry milkshakes, both regular and vegan shortcakes, strawberry shortcakes, both regular and vegan. The same with the smoothies," Wright said. "We use all our strawberries from here. So everything's nice and fresh."

"When we first started this, it was let the community come out and take a look around," Wright continued. "Anybody can go to a grocery store and buy anything. But can you come out here and watch somebody actually pick it out of the field and bring it up to you? Sometimes, that doesn't happen. That's where our service comes in. That's why I say we need the community more than the community needs us."

Passion Organics also works with Feeding Florida to accept EBT cards and to help make the money go a little further.

They'll give you coins to make your EBT Dollars, up to $40, to use on produce at the farm.

Click here for more information on their hours.