Pepin Academies expands footprint in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pepin Academies is expanding to a bigger, brighter new campus in Pasco County.

For seven years, Pepin Academies has called New Port Richey home. But now, the students and staff are in a beautiful, brand new building.

The state-of-the-art campus sits on 14 acres. They have a gym, all new classrooms, fields and five acres of Flatwoods trails for student use.

Pepin serves students grades 3-12 and provides a transition program for young adults ages 18-22.

The principal of Pepin Academies in Pasco County Celeste Kellar says, "We're able to meet needs of students in a special way, where we teach them where they're at and get them where they need to be. We also have small class sizes, we have all the therapies necessary for them, such as speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, behavioral specialists, all on-site so they can be served on a daily basis to meet their needs."

With the new campus, Pepin hopes to expand. Right now, they have about 325 students. They are asking families to register for their lottery which opens up in May.

