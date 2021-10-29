Palm Pavilion is a staple on Clearwater Beach

It was the Original Snack Bar on Clearwater Beach in the 1920s, and although it's different, it's still going strong.

95 years later, the Palm Pavilion is one of the most successful restaurants on the beach.

It's been in the same family since 1964, continuing years-long traditions.

Ken Hamilton, owner of the Palm Pavilion says, "We are just the place to go at the beach. My mother came up with a saying, 'there's no place like this place anywhere near this place, so this must be the place.' So we have used that for a while and we're just very fortunate to have been as successful as we have been for so many years."

Ask Ken Hamilton what the Palm Pavilion is known for, he'll tell you the grouper, the burger and of course, good drinks.

Hamilton says since they're right on the white sandy beach, it's also the perfect place to watch the sunset.

"If you're looking for sunset, you're looking for music, you got to sit on the porch, drink a margarita, watch the sunset, have dinner and listen to live music. I mean, you know who'd want to go to a place like that?" jokes Hamilton.