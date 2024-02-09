New Port Richey Police Department adds LIFT unit to help connect with those experiencing homelessness

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey police Sgt. Matt Patsch and Officer Mark Ammani are part of a new team.

"They told me like seven years ago I had 18 months to leave. So I’m still kicking," says George Koch.

Sgt. Patsch and Officer Ammani have met with George and dozens of others from New Port Richey's homeless population. They're part of the new Life Improvement Facilitation Team known as LIFT.

They're making face-to-face contact with as many people as possible.

"I don’t pass judgment or anything like that. You are here now. What can I do now to help better improve your life and move forward," said Sgt. Patsch.

The team focuses on those who are homeless and connects them with services available to help.

"A lot of the time, we have individuals that suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues, which we also assist with. But it’s just taking the time to get out there individually and see what their own stories are," said Officer Ammani.

George's story is like many others. He can't afford a place to live in Pasco County.

"Everything in this county has gone at least 50% up on the rent costs, and it eats up everything," said Koch.

City and County leaders have had discussions about creating a so-called homeless village where people can go and be safe. George said it would be helpful in Pasco County.

"They got one down in Pinellas. They got one over in Hillsborough," he said.

Meanwhile, the LIFT unit will be growing, with another officer and social worker joining soon.