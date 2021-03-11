New Port Richey art gallery brings in River Ridge High School band to fundraise

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The owner of Art Lover's Boutique on Main Street is putting together an event to help the River Ridge High School Marching Band.

They'll be raising money there Saturday, March 13 for equipment and uniforms.

At the gallery, you can find tons of different arts from various artists in Tampa Bay.

The owner, Linda, tells us that even if you don't feel comfortable coming to the event, you can shop online or event book a private event to look around.

If you do attend in person masks are mandatory. The event is from 6-9 p.m. You can read more about it by clicking here.