New Clearwater library program hopes to help people get high school diplomas

A new program at Clearwater libraries hopes to get people in the area their high school diploma.

It's called Career Online High School.

Census data shows the city has more than 11,000 adults over the age of 25 who do not have a college or high school diploma. This free program hopes to change that.

"We've had eight students so far who have come through the program and in Clearwater, they are all doing well and surviving and striving and able to get ahead with the degree," explains Paul Alford, Library Division Manager with the Clearwater Library System.

The program is for adults over the age of 19.

The city says those who earn a high school degree make about $10,000 more than those who don't.

