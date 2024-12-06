Need at Feeding Tampa Bay growing during the holidays

Nonprofits across Tampa Bay are seeing an increased need this year.

Inflation and hurricanes all play a factor in how many people need a little extra help right now.

This is the first year at Feeding Tampa Bay's new community center for the holidays.

Anyone can get help with food, assistance with bills and even medical support.

"Ten thousand meals a day can go out of that kitchen. But what's really important to us here is it's a true community center. Our neighborhood brings folks in because if you're in need of food, you need so much more. And we have over 20 partners, anything that you could think of, that we can connect folks to so they can have that goal towards stability and not really needing us anymore," said Feeding Tampa Bay's Shannon Hannon Olivero.

Feeding Tampa Bay could also use more volunteers.

