Mote Marine Aquarium preparing for move in 2025

Rendering courtesy of MOTE
Mote Marine Aquarium will be opening up a new location sometime this year.

Currently, Mote is located at the end of Lido Key.

It's new location, Mote SEA (Science, Education, Aquarium) will be opening at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Mote says the new location is expected to double the aquarium's current attendance, putting it within an hour of 3 million Floridians.

It's also expected to be larger, almost doubling in size from 66,000 to 110,000 square feet.

Mote first announced the project in 2020.

