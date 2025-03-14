Watch Now
Morton's Market is making a comeback after hurricanes flooded the business

If you're on Siesta Key, chances are you don't have to leave for much.

Morton's Market has been locally owned on the island since 1969. They have locations on the island and on the mainland.

Todd Morton has owned the markets for the past 10 years.

"It's been a blessing for our family. We feel that the community, again, has supported us over the years, and likewise, we're like to think we're a big part of the community and we're hoping it's going to be a fourth and fifth generation," said Morton.

Morton said his market took on three feet of water inside but business is picking back up again, especially as rentals start to reopen.

