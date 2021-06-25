Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich serves up big morning meals like the owner's mom used to make

TAMPA, Fla. — Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich serves up Instagram-worthy super sammies.

But rest assured, these morning meals are pretty AND delicious.

"We're homemade, we're rustic, that's the vibe we're going for," says owner Ryan O'Shea, who wants his quirky roadside stop to be an authentic alternative to Starbucks and Dunkin.

Located on 7206 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., across from AdventHealth Carrollwood, the breakfast place was launched a few years ago when O'Shea tired of corporate life and wanted to try re-creating his mother Marlene's breakfast sandwiches.

The mondo options include a Steak & Eggs everything bagel with onions, Swiss cheese, and chimichurri sauce.

Sandwiches range from $6.25 to $8.75. Marlene's opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more on Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich, go here.