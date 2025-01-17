Marketplace of Tarpon Springs supports local business owners

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — More than 100 small businesses are housed in the same building at the Market Place of Tarpon Springs.

Think of it like an air-conditioned, indoor flea market that's full of antiques and unique items, some even handmade.

When you shop here, you're supporting local business owners.

"When they come in and they've worked a long week, this gives them three days to get away because they come in and they don't know if they're looking for something. They just walk through," said owner John Kramoski. "They might find something that grabs their attention. They'll have just general conversations with the vendors as well."

The Marketplace is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located on Alt. 19.

After last year's hurricanes, the Marketplace came through to help those on the docks who may have been impacted.

"When we had those hurricanes come through, and it flooded the Sponge Docks area, a lot of people lost businesses, and we opened up the door," Kramoski said. "If those vendors, store, shop owners needed a place to come, they could definitely come here at no charge for three months. So we put that out there. We did have some show, and they're starting to get back together with the Sponge Docks. But this is it's a great location. People just come together."

