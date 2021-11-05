Madeira Beach Fundamental gives back to the local community

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — The calendar might say November but at Madeira Beach Fundamental it's "Shoe-vember".

The students are collecting new or gently used shoes to donate to kids in the area who need them.

"It makes me feel good on the inside, because I'm able to help other kids that are less than fortunate me," explains student Fenix White.

It's the 10th year of this campaign and three nearby schools feel the benefits.

Linda Beaver took charge after seeing first how great the need is here.

"I actually walked into a school to donate some clothes. And I saw the shoes on the kids feet. So after our last liaison left, I just thought it was up to somebody to take it over to make sure some of these kids have new shoes every year," explains Beaver.

The school will collect shoes all this month. They're ready after their success from "Sock-tober."

"It's crazy because like in one week, if we can get 1000 socks, what could we have done? If we did it for the whole month?" says student Ethan Bess.

The 7th graders here donated socks to veterans and crushed their goals.

"That's one of the key things that homeless individuals need first, ARE socks. They're really getting at the heart of taking care of the less fortunate in the community," says Carol Barkalow with Heaven on Earth for Veterans."I truly applaud the teacher in the school and the kids for making such a difference in our community."

