MacDonald Training Center to partner with Tampa Bay Lightning to recycle beads

Every single year there is an effort to make sure beads stay out of the Bay during Gasparilla.

New this year, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the MacDonald Training Center are teaming up to help those recycling efforts.

Every year, MTC recycles Gasparilla beads and re-purposes them.

"I think it's just a perfect combination of being able to support people with disabilities who in many instances are forgotten and they want to give back to their community and it's just a wonderful partnership because also keeps Tampa Bay sustainable," explains Karenne Levy, President and CEO of the MacDonald Training Center.

MTC is a non-profit organization that helps those with special needs prepare for the workplace.

This year, you can donate beads at Amalie Arena and across Channelside.

Starting Jan. 31, you can also drop off beads at :

Copeland Park Community Center

Kate Jackson Community Center

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex

MacDonald Training Center

Levy explains, "This year, we're really excited because we're partnering with the Lightning. So what that means is you can leave your beads in the bins at the Arena or all over Channelside. So we're really, really very excited about this partnership, because it really demonstrates how when the community comes together, it's for the greater good."

You can read more about their efforts by clicking here.

