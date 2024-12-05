Local film producers debut new holiday movie based on a true story

TAMPA, Fla — Two local film producers are debuting their Holiday movie to Tampa Bay families.

It's called Saint Nick of Bethlehem and follows the true story of a man who is grieving the loss of his son.

Watch full preview

Saint Nick of Bethlehem full trailer

He finds closure by giving back to his community during the Holidays.

The producers say they're excited about bringing a holiday movie to families that wasn't made with a huge Holywood budget.

"We are all witnessing a transformation of the Hollywood industry, and some of these bigger movies are not doing so well. They're a little out of touch, they're not relatable. People are really looking for real stories. They're looking for quality in their backyard. And when they see, you know, a 50 to 60 person film crew, the curiosity grows, you know, and it creates kind of this excitement. And we were so lucky because the entire city of Bethlehem rallied behind our little movie, they made it happen. And that was something special that Hollywood movies don't typically deliver. You know, we were able to really stir the community, to rally the support that we needed to help get this movie made. That was one of the reasons why I think local is important," says Ben Danielle, with Scatter Brothers Productions. "That rallied another sense of community here, where we were using local editing editors, local effect artists, you know, local sound composers and the sound mastering people that are right here in Tampa Bay, right under our noses, and we were able to deliver what we think is going to be a great, you know, classic Christmas story."

The film was shot in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania but it was edited and went through post-production in Tampa Bay.

The screening is tonight at 7 p.m. at the AMC Westshore.

"It's playing all over the country. We're working on some getting into some theaters here in Tampa, but it's been playing, you know, actually Friday, it starts around the country, in different areas," explains Doug Tschirhart, Scatter Brothers Productions.

You can follow their journey and find out how to watch by clicking here.