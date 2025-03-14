Lido Key Residents Association works to keep community preserved

There are a few thousand people who live on Lido Key.

They choose to live here for what it's like a majority of the time: sunshine and white sandy beaches.

The Lido Key Residents Association is about 800 members who work with the city and local officials to help keep the island thriving.

Many of these residents have been working to clean up their homes, but also for future storm water protection and beach renourishment projects.

"We're working on trying to keep it that way. And this is a very unique place. It's old," Carl Shoffstall with the Lido Key Residents Association said. "The world only has one. And so like I say, we're known throughout the world, and we get a lot of people come and see us."

The association is working on several projects to see how future storm surge can be mitigated.

The next renourishment project is in about the next two years.