Hummingbird haven located in Valrico man’s backyard

VALRICO, Fla. — Valrico is home to a very dedicated group of hummingbird enthusiasts, with roots planted in Steve Backes’ backyard.

The work being done here is nothing short of amazing, even for non-bird enthusiasts.

“I spent much of the winter watching this bird go to a brilliant brown bird before I left, and that just hooked me on hummingbirds,” explained Backes.

Ever since then, Backes has been doing whatever he can to attract and photograph hummingbirds. If you build it, they will come, he said.

“Tropical sage, one of the easier plants to grow, reseeds itself—great for the hummingbirds. To get that natural shot of a hummingbird at a flower hovering is a goal of many photographers,” said Backes.

Backes has a Facebook group called Hummingbirds in Florida with nearly 7,000 members. This forum is full of incredible pictures, videos and information on where birds are being spotted in the state.

He has learned a lot about this species over decades of research, and it will get just about anybody’s attention.

“Interesting thing I find here is the birds that have come back know me. I’ll sit down, and they’ll sit down next to me,” said Backes.

Since 2002, hummingbirds have been trapped and tagged in his yard, all thanks to a partnership with a federally licensed handler. That’s how he knows when the same birds come back to his feeders or plants year after year and just how far they travel.

“A bird that was banded in Tallahassee was captured in Alaska. So, they are migrating 4,000 miles a year. That little three-inch bird,” explained Backes.

Banding the birds has become a January tradition here, as many enthusiasts are able to hold one in the palm of their hand, feel its heartbeat and release it.

“The ability to interact with a little bird like that and realize they are really tough, it’s amazing,” said Backes.

Backes is truly so humble about the potential new ground he’s broken on understanding hummingbirds. He is proving that even the rarest species are, in fact, here in the Tampa Bay area all year long.

“I’m helping other people, I’m improving communication, I’m helping the birds,” explained Backes.

His Facebook group is private, so if you’re interested in joining, you have to answer a questionnaire.

Backes wants people i the group that will contribute and provide information, pictures and videos that will help the birding community better understand the birds and their migration patterns.