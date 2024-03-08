Get outdoors this spring break and try hiking at Alderman's Ford Conservation Park

Watch Now
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 08, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking for a place to get outdoors this spring break, try Alderman's Ford Conservation Park in Hillsborough County.

The park is in Plant City and sits on 1,400 acres with views of the Alafia River.

It's the perfect place for hikers but also for families that can take the 1.8 mile paved trail.

A brand new playground should be open sometime this month.

"We do have a 1.8-mile paved trail that goes all the way through the park," Senior Ranger Nathan Herrig said. "It's basically a big loop that goes over the river. There are freshwater springs along the way; you go over the bridge or go over the river twice. It's very easy for children to walk that trail."

The park also offers primitive camping and a canoe launch.

