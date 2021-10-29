Future of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport looks promising

Starting in November a new airline will be making stops in Clearwater at the St. Pete Clearwater International Airport.

Swoop will start in November, dubbed an ultra-low-cost Canadian Carrier, with trips to Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

Sun Country will also be coming in November with trips to St. Paul, Minneapolis.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport's Michele Routh says, "the airport is looking quite bright. So we also have Sun Country that's coming in November as well. They're going to start with St. Paul, Minneapolis. So 11 new destinations in 2021. Altogether we have 64 nonstop destinations. That is just tremendous growth, tremendous opportunity for us."

For PIE, July was the biggest month in the entire history of the Airport.

Allegiant, which is the biggest airline here, will also get ready to celebrate 15 years in this community in November.