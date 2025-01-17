From Tarpon Springs to Anclote Key, Odyssey Cruises takes you there

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Cold weather in January or hot and humid summers, Odyssey Cruises offers you a trip that's just iconic Florida.

From the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs, the boat will take you to Anclote Key.

Like many businesses on the Sponge Docks, Odyssey Cruises is hoping more people will come back to the docks soon.

"Tarpon Springs took a hard hit. We're a small business," owner Adam Smith said. "It took a few months for Tarpon Springs to rebuild, but just about everybody is open, and we're back in business. I think it is really important to support the local community. We all do a lot of great things with the charities and the community groups that we support, and we're happy to do that, but we do ultimately need some business to help us do that."

A trip to Anclote Key is a relaxing one. The captain will guide you through the beautiful waters while his first mate will give you some fun facts about the area and some jokes that are sure to make you chuckle.

"We try to keep it light; we try to keep it family-friendly. Typically, even locals learn something when they come out," said Smith.

When you get to Anclote Key, it's the perfect place for shelling, taking in Florida's beauty and just exploring.

"Certainly having certified naturalists on our boat. Chuck [first mate] is a retired marine biology teacher, and so he knows so much about the marine life, the shells that we find here on the beach, the animals we see as we come and go. So it really is a lot of fun. And ultimately, you do learn something. That's what we try to do," said Smith.

Odyssey Cruises offers many different types of cruises. You can find more about those by clicking here.