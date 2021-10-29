Watch
Frenchy's celebrates 40 years on Clearwater Beach

Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 22:33:41-04

Frenchy's, one of the most popular restaurants on Clearwater Beach, is getting ready to celebrate 40 years.

There are now four locations on the beach plus one in Clearwater and one in Dunedin .

Justin Kerbein, Manager at Frenchy's Rockaway Grill says, "we're hoping to keep up. Now we got the holiday season so hopefully, more business keeps going."

It's also stone crab season from now until May. Stone Crab season will end about two weeks early this year on May 1.

